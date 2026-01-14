Palmetto Family Alliance Statement on H. 4756

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Palmetto Family Alliance President Steve Pettit issued the following statement regarding H. 4756, the South Carolina Student Physical Privacy Act, which is being considered in a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee today:

“As South Carolina’s leading voice for biblical values, Palmetto Family Alliance strongly supports H. 4756, the South Carolina Student Physical Privacy Act. This commonsense legislation upholds the dignity, safety, and privacy of students in public schools and higher education institutions by ensuring that restrooms, changing facilities, and sleeping quarters are designated and used based on biological sex.

In an era where radical ideologies seek to erode fundamental truths about human biology, H. 4756 is a vital safeguard for our children and young adults. By requiring facilities to align with biological realities, this bill protects vulnerable students from discomfort, potential harm, and violations of privacy. It includes thoughtful exceptions for emergencies, medical needs, and family members, while empowering individuals with legal recourse against noncompliance.

We commend the bill's sponsors, led by House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope (R-York), for prioritizing the well-being of South Carolina's families and fostering environments where students can learn and grow.

This legislation is necessary to preserve the innocence and safety of our students in educational settings. Grounded in biblical truth that God created us male and female, this bill ensures privacy and respect for biological differences, while protecting families from harmful agendas that undermine these foundations. We stand firmly in support and call on lawmakers to advance this protection for our children."