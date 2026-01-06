Religious

In Touch+ Brings Biblical Teaching to Hisense TVs

FAST channel expansion delivers biblical teaching directly through one of the world’s leading television platforms

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Viewers across the United States can now access trusted Christian programming on Hisense smart TVs with the launch of In Touch+, Apex Media Partners announced today. The new distribution places In Touch+ on channel position No. 450 within the Hisense platform, which reaches more than 5 million monthly active users nationwide. Hisense is the second-largest television manufacturer in the world and an industry leader in large-format displays and mini-LED technology.

By integrating directly into the Hisense ecosystem, In Touch+ becomes easily discoverable for viewers seeking 24/7 biblical teaching and family-friendly content. Dedicated audiences can now access the channel through a simple, one-click experience without relying on third-party streaming services.

“Launching In Touch+ on Hisense continues our commitment to meeting viewers where they are. Hisense owners no longer need to use a third-party service to view In Touch +; it’s a simple one-click experience for viewers seeking biblical teaching and family-friendly programming,” said Doug Bognar, vice president of sales, new business, Apex Media Partners.

Hisense’s growing footprint in U.S. households makes it a strategic partner for expanding the reach of In Touch+. As consumer viewing habits continue to shift toward connected televisions, free ad-supported (FAST) channel distribution remains a central pillar of Apex Media Partners’ growth strategy.

“Partnering with Hisense allows us to deliver In Touch+ directly into living rooms through a very respected television manufacturer. This launch reflects our ongoing focus on accessibility, innovation, and ensuring that meaningful, faith-based content is always within reach,” said Carrie Hartunian, CEO of Apex Media Partners.

While the current launch is on U.S. devices only, Apex Media anticipates expanding In Touch+ availability to international markets soon. The company continues to pursue distribution partnerships that strengthen its mission-driven programming portfolio. The Hisense launch builds on a series of recent In Touch+ expansions across major streaming platforms, underscoring Apex Medias’ momentum in the FAST channel space and its long-term commitment to serving viewers through innovative media solutions.

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations — including ministries and universities — engage communities with purpose-driven resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media and digital outreach, Apex Media develops far-reaching strategies to connect audiences and inspire transformation.

For more information, visit www.apexmedia.com.