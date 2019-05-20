Religious

Transfer of the Billy Graham Archives from Wheaton College to Billy Graham Library in Charlotte Begins June 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The papers of the late Billy Graham and the historic records of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) will be transferred from the Billy Graham Center on the campus of Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois-where they have been housed for nearly 40 years-to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning Monday, June 3. The move will consolidate the Billy Graham Library's holdings of paper historical records, audio and video recordings, and digital materials of the late Billy Graham's life and ministry.

"This is part of our continuing consolidation in Billy Graham's hometown," said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the BGEA. "Some 214,000 people visited the Billy Graham Library here in Charlotte last year alone, and it makes sense for my father's archives and memorabilia to be housed and maintained here for visiting scholars to conduct research, and for our guests to see when they come visit our ministry headquarters, the Library, and my parents' gravesites."

"We are grateful for the role Wheaton College played in my father's early life and for their ongoing commitment to the cause of Christ-as well as for their partnership as these archives transition into a new era," Franklin Graham said.

An announcement about the re-opening of these archives at the Billy Graham Library will be made once details are finalized.

Among the Billy Graham-related records that will be moving to Charlotte are:

Oral histories of the organization

Crusade procedure books

Billy Graham news conferences

Conferences for itinerant evangelists in 1983, 1986 and 2000

Sermon transcripts and notes

Personal correspondence and papers

Radio and TV recordings

Press clipping

More information about the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the Billy Graham Library is available at billygraham.org and billygrahamlibrary.org.

