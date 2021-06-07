Louisiana Joins Arkansas and Alabama in Establishing a Day of Tears

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Senate Concurrent Resolution 38 (SCR 38), designating January 22, 2022 as the Day of Tears in Louisiana, has passed both the Senate and the House, and has been sent to the Secretary of State.

Sponsored by Senator and President Pro Tempore, Beth Mizell, (R-Franklinton), SCR 38 encourages citizens of Louisiana to lower their flags in remembrance of those who have been lost to abortion. Louisiana joins Alabama and Arkansas in adopting the Day of Tears.

"As a pro-life state we must continue to bring attention to the loss of innocent lives from abortions yearly. Let us work together to demonstrate that we value life and strive to protect the unborn," Mizell said.

Louisiana has long stood as an advocate for life. Current laws include protections for the unborn in the 5th month of pregnancy, informed consent, and prohibitions on taxpayer funded abortions. In 2020, Louisianans voted to enact the Love Life Amendment by a 62% margin.

"We are grateful to Senator Mizell for her leadership and advocacy on behalf of the unborn," said Anne Fitzgerald, Day of Tears Executive Director. "Thank you to the legislators for recognizing the importance of setting a day aside for Louisianans to mourn and honor those whom have been lost before they had a chance to experience Life outside the womb."

---------------------------------

For more information visit www.dayoftears.com.