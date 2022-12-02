Education

NGU Announces Speaker for December Commencement

Chris Justus, Chief Meteorologist at WYFF News 4, will deliver the keynote address at North Greenville University’s (NGU) Commencement on Dec. 9 in the university’s Turner Chapel.

“We are excited that WYFF-4 weatherman Chris Justus will be joining us on campus as our commencement speaker. He is a deeply committed Christ-follower, and we serve together as deacons at Taylors First Baptist Church,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “His winsome spirit and commitment to excellence make our Upstate community better.”

Earning his degree in meteorology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Justus started his broadcasting career in Savannah, Georgia. He made stops in Charlotte and Nashville before settling in the Upstate of South Carolina in 2013. Justus was named Chief Meteorologist at WYFF News 4 in November 2019.

“I suspected that the announcement would be greeted enthusiastically, but I have found that I have under-estimated the enthusiasm,” President Fant said. “He is invited into so many of our homes on a daily basis that people feel as if he is a friend. I believe he will have words of great encouragement to our graduates that evening.”

NGU anticipates conferring degrees on more than 100 graduates during the mid-year ceremonies, which cap the fall semester at the private university affiliated with the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Justus was given “The Key to the City” in Seneca, SC, after his early warning of tornadoes was credited with saving lives in 2020.

He was named Weathercaster of the Year in 2021 by both the South Carolina Broadcasters Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC). Justus also has been nominated for two Emmys for his coverage of severe weather.

“I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to share my testimony with this extraordinary class of North Greenville University graduates,” he said.

Chris and his wife, Lauren, live in Greenville with their sons, Mason and Parker and daughter, Olivia.

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.