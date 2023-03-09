Financial

Stop Digital Currency Tyranny – Enact H.R. 1122

ACT NOW: Members of Congress are seeking to enact legislation to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency, which would decimate personal privacy and implement a full-fledged surveillance state.

H.R. 1122, titled the “CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act,” is sponsored by Representative Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and cosponsored by nine other representatives. If enacted, this bill would ban the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC); for example, it states:

Except as specifically authorized under this Act, a Federal reserve bank may not offer products or services directly to an individual, maintain an account on behalf of an individual, or issue a central bank digital currency directly to an individual… The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Open Market Committee may not use any central bank digital currency to implement monetary policy.

In a press release announcing H.R. 1122’s introduction, Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) stated:

A government run digital currency presents a real threat to Americans’ freedom to use their hard-earned money, and fundamentally, to the value of that money – Emmer’s bill ends this threat before it can begin. From Big Tech censorship to COVID mandates to now regulating digital currencies, unelected bureaucrats continue to push our nation toward an authoritarian state. This rogue behavior must stop and this legislation gets us closer to achieving that.

A digital currency is a major and imminent threat to Americans’ liberty and privacy.

The Deep State has been planning a digital currency for many years due to the control over people that it would gain. In fact, a digital currency is a crucial component of the Great Reset plan to control humanity.

Ultimately, the Federal Reserve — a blatantly unconstitutional agency — must be completely abolished, and the United States must return to constitutional money. However, H.R. 1122 are good first steps that would protect our liberty and privacy.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to enact the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act (H.R. 1122), and to oppose the creation of any digital currency.

