Protect Girls Spaces Press Conference

Wednesday, January 14 - 9:45 a.m.

Second Floor Lobby – South Carolina Capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ADF Action and Palmetto Family Alliance are hosting a press conference on Wednesday, January 14, at 9:45 a.m. in the second-floor lobby of the South Carolina Capitol featuring legislative leaders expressing their support of laws that recognize the biological differences between females and males and protect the privacy, safety, and dignity of women and girls. It’s a lie that a man can be a woman, and that’s why men don’t belong in women’s showers, restrooms, locker rooms, or overnight accommodations. Women shouldn’t have to give up their privacy, safety, and dignity to validate someone else’s subjective perception of their identity.

Tonya Shellnutt, Senior State Government Relations Director for ADF Action, will moderate the press conference.

Remarks will be made by eight legislators, including:

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R-Edgefield)

House Speaker Murrell Smith (R-Sumter)

Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chair Wes Climer (R-York)

House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope (R-York)

Representative April Cromer (R-Anderson)

Representative Fawn Pedalino (R-Clarendon)

Representative Jackie Terribile (R-York)

Representative Melissa Oremus (R-Aiken)

Following the press conference, legislators will be available for media questions.