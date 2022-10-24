Political

Stop The North American Union

URGENT: The Biden administration is working with Mexico’s government to end U.S. national sovereignty by merging the U.S. with Mexico and Canada into a European Union-style organization. In recent comments, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) stated that “I think that [U.S. Secretary of State Antony] Blinken spoke about consolidating the region of North America, and we agree on that.” AMLO added that “We are also in favor of the unity of the entire American continent” under an EU-style agreement.

And earlier this year, President López Obrador said that he would encourage Joe Biden to promote the regional integration of the Americas [North, Central, and South] into a EU-style union.

López Obrador then stated, “[T]hey created the European Community and then that became the European Union. That’s what we need to do in America.”

The globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) dominates the Biden administration, as it has for other administrations throughout the last century. It is the central nervous system of the Deep State — the unelected “permanent government” that has hijacked our country — and it is pushing for regional arrangements like a North American Union as a step toward a fully-integrated one world government. Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to exit the USMCA and to oppose all regional integration schemes!

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) threatens American national sovereignty and, by extension, our constitutional liberties. Congress and the president must withdraw the United States from this agreement.