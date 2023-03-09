Political

Parental Rights Amendment Introduced in Congress

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Debbie Lesko (AZ-8) and six original cosponsors today introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives a Parental Rights Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Amendment would enshrine the traditional liberty of parents to direct a child's upbringing, education, and care as a fundamental right.



Lesko, who heads the Protect Kids Caucus in the House, believes protecting this traditional role of parents is key to keeping children healthy and safe.

"The Biden Administration's Department of Justice has worked to target parents and prevent them from having a say in what their children are being taught in the classroom," said Congresswoman Lesko. "This is unacceptable. That is why I am pleased to once again introduce this constitutional amendment to protect and affirm parents' fundamental right to be involved in their kids' education and choose the best educational option for their families."



Will Estrada, the president of ParentalRights.org and the Parental Rights Foundation, declared, "The Supreme Court has recognized parental rights for a century, but parental rights are just too important to be left to Supreme Court precedent alone. This Amendment will enshrine these traditional rights in the black-and-white of the Constitution, preserving parental rights for generations to come. We are honored to work with Representative Debbie Lesko to protect children by empowering parents through the Parental Rights Amendment to the US Constitution."



"The Supreme Court in 1925 said 'the child is not the mere creature of the State,' but many of today's bureaucrats have lost sight of that," says Jim Mason, chairman of the board for the Parental Rights Foundation and ParentalRights.org. "This Amendment will permanently secure that precedent and restore a proper respect for the vital parent-child bond in America."



The House joint resolution to introduce the Amendment will receive a bill number in the next couple of days. It marks the ninth straight Congress in which the Amendment has been introduced.



Joining Representative Lesko in sponsoring the Amendment are Representatives Jeff Duncan (SC-3), Jim Banks (IN-3), Mary Miller (IL-15), Greg Steube (FL-17), Bill Posey (FL-8), and Doug Lamborn (CO-5).



SOURCE Parental Rights Foundation