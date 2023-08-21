Political

Jeffrey Sachs on the Path to Peace in Ukraine

World-renowned intellectual Dr. Jeffrey Sachs speaks on “The Path to Peace in Ukraine". Sachs was twice named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time and ranked by The Economist among the top three most influential living economists. He will be joined by University of Ottawa Ukraine expert Ivan Katchanovski who will provide background on the conflict in Ukraine as well as the context around Canada's role.

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs was a high-level economic adviser and foreign policy consultant involved as early as 1989 in events leading to the present war in Ukraine. He has first-hand knowledge of how the US financed the Maidan Revolution and coup in 2014 that created a civil war in Ukraine and provoked Russian reaction in February 2022. In this 57-minute Zoom video with a Canadian audience, Jeffrey Sachs tells the truth about the war and the hurricane of lies propagated by Washington and its captive media.