Abortion Doctor Switches Sides

Dr. Forrest Smith Urges Public to Vote Against All 10 State Abortion Amendments

WICHITA, Kan. -- In a powerful shift that has shocked the pro-abortion community, Dr. Forrest Smith, a longtime abortion provider, has now publicly urged voters across the country to reject all 10 state abortion amendments on the ballot this election cycle. Dr. Smith, who once performed thousands of abortions, now calls for an end to the practice, especially for viable children, saying, "There is no need to kill viable babies."

Dr. Smith, who has also delivered thousands of babies in his 54 years as an obstetrician, stresses that unwanted late-term pregnancies can be resolved with an early delivery, with the babies delivered safely and, when necessary, placed in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) for care. "Termination does not equal abortion," he says. "We can save these babies. We have the medical technology and resources to ensure that any child born, even prematurely, can receive the care they need."

Dr. Smith emphasizes that it is possible to respect the lives of women while also saving the lives of viable babies. He has aligned with the growing pro-life movement, advocating for alternatives to abortion and calling on voters to make their voices heard at the polls.

Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue, expressed his respect for Dr. Smith's transformation. "For decades, we protested outside of Dr. Smith's clinics, fighting against what we saw as a terrible injustice. Now, to call him a friend and ally in the fight to protect the unborn is a remarkable moment. His decision to stand with us and speak out for life shows how powerful truth can be. Together, we now work to save the very lives we once stood on opposite sides over."

Dr. Smith's announcement marks a monumental moment in the pro-life movement as the country prepares for critical votes in 10 states. His newfound advocacy adds a powerful voice to those working to protect the lives of unborn children.

