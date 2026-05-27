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Friday, June 12, 2026 - 03:34 PM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!
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Political

Idaho County Under Fire: Residents Allege Corruption, Fake Warrants & Retaliation - Whalen Report

By Casey Whalen - Catching Fire News

Residents Allege Corruption Fake Warrants Retaliation Whalen Report

After months of digging into allegations involving questionable warrants, disputed court filings, and accusations of law enforcement misconduct, I traveled to Grangeville to hear directly from the people at the center of it all.

In this interview, Jeremy and Michelle Krueger Adkison share explosive claims involving alleged judicial corruption, police intimidation, disputed arrests, and what they describe as years of retaliation after challenging the system.

These are serious allegations that raise serious questions about transparency, accountability, and whether justice is being properly served in Idaho County.

Watch this interview and decide for yourself.

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The purpose of Catching Fire News is to present truth and provide knowledge rarely available from other sources, combined with an agenda to help local activists organize and take back their own communities.

Catching Fire News is the place where we share strategies and tactics for fighting and winning in your local community whether it’s the city council, school board, county commission or state legislature. The focus is on government overreach, attacks on property rights, private business, and personal liberty.

Catching Fire News will become your most reliable source for the real news and – most importantly – your source for renewal of hope and reports of victories from the front lines, as local activists succeed in setting those brushfires of freedom.

 

 

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