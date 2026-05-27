Political

Candidate Forum Draws Over 500 Attendees

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Palmetto Family Council and Faith Wins held their joint candidate forum May 21st at Village Church in Blythewood. Over 500 citizens attended, including 100 pastors representing over 40,000 congregants from across the state, to hear candidates for Governor, U.S. Senate, and Attorney General.

“We were pleased to co-host the only faith forum in South Carolina to feature candidates for the major statewide races this cycle,” said Chad Connelly, president of Faith Wins. “The event delivered substantive content as candidates had 15 minutes to speak about their faith and answer questions important to faith voters across the state. This event sent a clear message—the faith vote matters, and it will be heard.”

Gubernatorial candidates who confirmed for the event included State Senator Josh Kimbrell (R-Spartanburg), U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace, U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman, and Attorney General Alan Wilson. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Greenville businessman Mark Lynch, candidate for U.S. Senate, also confirmed, along with State Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R-Georgetown), First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, and Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo.

Candidates gave an opening and closing statement, talked about how their faith impacted their views on public policy, and answered questions on a variety of issues, including school choice, judicial reform, life, marijuana legalization, religious liberty, gambling, and parental rights.

Unfortunately, congressional duties prevented U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace, and U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman from attending. Each of these candidates sent videos explaining their absence and speaking directly to attendees.

Palmetto Family Council also unveiled its 2026 Candidate Survey, which was distributed to all attendees at the forum.

“As a group committed to educating citizens, Palmetto Family surveyed all candidates for Governor and Attorney General,” said Randy Page, Executive Vice President of Palmetto Family Council. “Providing opportunities for citizens to hear from candidates, whether in a forum or through answering a survey, is key to providing information directly to faith voters across the state.”

U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman, Charleston businessman Rom Reddy, and Attorney General Alan Wilson completed the survey. Although Senator Kimbrell and Congresswoman Mace didn’t complete the survey, they were confirmed for the forum. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette did not attend the forum and declined to answer the survey. None of the Democratic Party candidates for Governor and Attorney General completed the survey.