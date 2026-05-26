Political

Thomas Dismukes US Senate Campaign for South Carolina

“Not a Career Politician. A Neighbor Willing to Serve.”

YORK, SOUTH CAROLINA — Most U.S. Senate candidates don’t begin their story by talking about walking barefoot through the Alps, riding in bareback rodeos, sleeping in dumpsters in England, discovering a lost medieval tomb in Scotland, or holding a world record balancing objects on their chin.

But Thomas Dismukes has never lived an ordinary life.

A motivational storyteller, educator, entrepreneur, Christian, husband, and father of five, Dismukes says those experiences taught him something many politicians have forgotten: real people matter more than political games.

“Four months ago, I wasn’t planning to run for the U.S. Senate,” Dismukes said. “I’m not a career politician. I’m a working class husband and father who became frustrated watching Washington continue to grow more disconnected from the people it serves.”

“The rules should apply equally to everyone,” he said. “Our debt is out of control. Families are working harder while getting less. And too many politicians say what people want to hear during election season, then disappear once they get to Washington.”

Rather than building a political career, Dismukes says his goal is simple: serve, fix what can be fixed, and return home to the life he loves.

“I’m able to run because I am FREE,” Dismukes said. “Free from any debt. Free from political and lobbyist control. Free from trying to become a lifelong politician. I don’t owe Washington anything — and that’s exactly why I can fight for the people of South Carolina.”

His campaign message is built around the acronym F.R.E.E.:

F- Fiscal Responsibility

• R- Restore Law and Order, Common Sense and Civility.

• E- Empower Economic Growth

• E- End Government Overreach

Dismukes believes strong communities are not built by stronger government, but by stronger families, churches, local communities, and personal responsibility.

“We are blessed to live in the greatest nation in the world,” he said. “America is not perfect, but it is extraordinary. And as long as we remain a nation under God, respect liberty, and remember that government serves the people — not the other way around — our best days are still ahead.”

“I’ve already lived a full life. I’m not running to become somebody. I’m running because somebody needs to fix this mess.”

For more information about the campaign, visit JustCallMeThomas.com. You can find Thomas’s posts and speaking locations on most all social media platforms.