Political

Former Army Ranger Announced Run for SC House District 21

Candidate for SC House District 21, Bobby Cox, with his wife Joscelyn and their children Reagan and Seth. - Photo by Thomas C. Hanson

Former Army Ranger Bobby Cox announced his candidacy for the SC House District 21 seat Friday at the Runway Cafe after he and two others parachuted to the Greenville Downtown Airport. Cox was interviewed on Fox and Friends Weekend on Sunday, Nov. 12th.

Bobby Cox is a Businessman, Combat Veteran, Citadel Graduate, and Conservative Republican. He was born and raised in the Upstate and now resides in Greer, SC. He graduated from Travelers Rest High School and went to The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, to test his desire for service in the military. While at The Citadel, Bobby became the Regimental Commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets; the cadet in charge over the college. He was a Summerall Guard and was awarded the Palmetto Award for exceptional service that reflects great credit upon The Citadel.

During his Senior Year, the horrific 9/11 terrorists’ attacks occurred which solidified his desire to serve his country in the U.S. Army.

After graduating from The Citadel in 2002 as an ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate, Bobby was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After completing Ranger School (the Army’s Premier Leadership Course) and the U.S. Army Airborne School, Bobby went on to serve four combat tours in Iraq. Bobby served with the most elite units in the Army to include the 101st Airborne Division, 82nd Airborne Division and the 75th Ranger Regiment of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. While deployed, Bobby conducted strategic level raids to topple terrorist cell networks as well as nation stability operations. Bobby also served as a Ranger Instructor between deployments training Army leaders to become Ranger qualified soldiers.

His last assignment on active duty was as an Army Congressional Fellow at The Pentagon in Washington, DC. While at The Pentagon, Bobby engaged senior leaders in the Department of Defense and Capitol Hill to ensure soldiers were provided the best equipment and weaponry to conduct their missions. For his service in the Army, Bobby was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (to name a few). Bobby continues to serve in the Army Reserves and was recently selected to be a Lieutenant Colonel.

After transitioning to the Army Reserves, Bobby joined Milliken & Company in Spartanburg, SC in the Military Fabric Division helping to develop force protection clothing for servicemembers and law enforcement. Bobby then joined the defense firearms company, SIG SAUER, as their Director of Government Strategy where he oversees the business development of strategic opportunities with the Pentagon, State Department, and Capitol Hill.

Since moving back to the Greenville area, Bobby has completed Leadership Greenville, is a member of Rotary Club of Greenville, serves on the board for the Upcountry History Museum, and is Co-Chair for the Greenville Community Action Board of the Veterans focused group Upstate Warrior Solution. In addition to a Bachelor’s Degree from The Citadel, Bobby has a MPS from The George Washington University, and is pursuing an MBA from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School with a distinction in Leadership.

Bobby believes in the Second Amendment, the Right to Life, and Term Limits. He is married to the former Joscelyn Fletcher, a Furman Graduate, and they have two children, Reagan (like the President) age 8 and Seth age 5 along with a yellow lab named Kate. They are active members of Taylors First Baptist Church.