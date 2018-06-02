Political

Wilson Wins GCRWC Straw Poll Over Two Challengers

Left to right: SC Atty. Gen. Alan Wilson, Todd Atwater and William Herlong.

The Greenville County Republican Women’s Club hosted a South Carolina Attorney General Candidates Forum on Thursday, May 17. Incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson won a straw poll after the forum with fifty-one votes, defeating Lexington County, South Carolina District 87 Representative Todd Atwater with fourteen, and attorney William Herlong who had seven votes. You can watch a video of the forum at Greenville County Republican Womens Club website: www.GCRWC.com.