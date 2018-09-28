Political

Duncan Praises Passage of Resolution Disavowing Illegal Immigrant Voting

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Jeff Duncan praised the passage of House Resolution 1071 which disavows illegal immigrant voting in the United States:

“As I have said time and time again, being an American citizen comes with great benefits and responsibilities, which includes voting in elections. For generations, brave men and women have fought and died in order to protect the fundamental right of American citizens to participate in free and fair elections.

“However, Democrats are pushing a far left agenda across the country by starting to allow noncitizens and illegal immigrants to vote in local elections. This is a very dangerous road to go down. We simply can’t allow noncitizens or illegal immigrants to water down the desires and vision of the American people.

“While this resolution is a critical starting point, we must do more to eliminate foreign interference in our elections. I will continue to push towards defunding municipalities and localities that allow noncitizens or illegal immigrants to vote in local or statewide elections.

“Let’s protect the voting booth. Let’s protect the rule of law. Let's protect American values. And let's always put America first.”

Background:

Congressman Duncan introduced legislation to protect the integrity of American elections nationwide by eliminating federal funding for any municipality that allows noncitizens or illegal immigrants to vote in local or statewide elections.

The phenomenon of allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections is growing increasingly more common, with the most recent example being San Francisco allowing noncitizens and illegal immigrants to vote in school board elections. Congressman Duncan’s bill is a commonsense solution to eliminating foreign intervention in American elections.

The Eliminating Foreign Intervention in Elections Act has two key components:

Empowers the U.S. Census Bureau to collect and publish information on which States or localities have noncitizen voting policies in place. Defunds localities that allow noncitizens to vote in elections for State or local office.

To read the bill, click here.