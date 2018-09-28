Political

Judge Moore Replies to Letter from Wisconsin Atheists

MONTGOMERY, Ala -- On September 25 the Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation ("FFRF"), an atheist organization that denies the existence of God, sent a letter to Judge Moore as President Emeritus of the Foundation for Moral Law ("FML"). The letter criticized FML's press conference of September 21 during which Judge Moore advised Alabama school districts that under governing Eleventh Circuit precedent student messages before athletic events, religious or otherwise, were constitutional.

On September 26, FFRF posted on its website a press release based on the letter. Attached to this press release are FFRF's letter of September 25 and Judge Moore's letter in reply dated September 27.