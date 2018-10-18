Political

Election Season is a Great Time to Teach Children About Citizenship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- Fall, mid-term elections are only weeks away. There has never been a more critical time to be informed about civics and how it applies to you and your family. This is the time for parents to sign up their children for great civics courses at SchoolhouseTeachers.com, and go out and vote.

"One criticism we sometimes hear about homeschooling is the idea that homeschooled kids are not socialized," explains Gena Suarez, founder of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "Ironically, this is one reason many parents prefer to educate their children at home. They want their kids to change the world - not be molded by it. They believe that home is the best place to learn the social skills needed to make a positive impact on society as Christians, and SchoolhouseTeachers.com is the preferred place for families to find (and engage in) curriculum that will teach them the rights and responsibilities of citizenship."

Children learn best by example, and when they are home, they can study Mom and Dad to learn, firsthand. As our nation prepares for November mid-term elections, parents have a golden opportunity to model the importance of voting, and to teach lessons about citizenship.

SchoolhouseTeachers.com, the curriculum division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, is a valuable ally for parents who are intent on passing civics participation practices on to their children. With courses in Social Studies for all ages, students will learn the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of citizenship, and the importance of taking leadership courses.

This fall, parents have the opportunity to do two great things for their children: vote in the mid-term elections, and sign up at SchoolhouseTeachers.com. Home is the best place to teach children, and SchoolhouseTeachers.com is the best place to find resources to teach them their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

