Political

Research Institute Publishes Trove of Facts About Freedom of Speech

CHATHAM, N.J. -- Just Facts, a non-profit research and educational institute, has published a massive resource of facts about freedom of speech.

Through much of recorded history, governments have used their power to suppress criticism of themselves. In stark contrast, one of the defining principles of the U.S. is that citizens have a right to criticize the government and to speak about virtually everything

This new research shows why the founders of the U.S. included free speech in the Bill of Rights, how courts have ruled in such cases, and much more. Some examples of the topics covered include:

Purposes of Free Speech

Student Rights

Private Suppression in Public Venues

Offensive Speech

Calls for Violence

Intimidation

Private Property

The full research is available at www.justfacts.com/free_speech.asp.

For media inquiries, contact James D. Agresti, President, Just Facts, 973-539-5280.

----------------------

About Just Facts

The mission of Just Facts is to publish comprehensive, straightforward, and rigorously documented facts about public policy issues. Our vision is to equip people throughout the world with facts that empower them to make truly informed decisions.

Research from Just Facts has been widely cited by major media outlets, leading talk show hosts, educational institutions, government entities at local, state and national levels, think tanks, and a broad array of academic publications.