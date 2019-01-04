Political

Greenville Named the U-Haul No. 7 Growth City for 2018

U-Haul International, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2018 Growth Cities with the return of its industry-leading annual migration trends reports.

Greenville registers as the No. 7 Growth City in America, according to U-Haul® data analyzing U.S. migration trends for 2018.

Greenville arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks rose 9 percent while departures rose 1 percent from the city’s 2017 numbers. Arrivals accounted for 52.5 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Greenville to make it the No. 7 city for netting do-it-yourself movers.

Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck sharing transactions that occur annually.

Find the complete 2018 U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings at myuhaulstory.com.