Political

Congressman William Timmons Sworn in to 116th Congress

"I promised the people of South Carolina’s 4th district that I would do my best to clean up Washington, solve tough problems, and honor their values, and today that service begins. Our country faces significant challenges, and I am determined to help keep us on the right track. We must find a way to work together and put the needs of our nation first, and I’m committed to doing that. It won’t be easy, but it’s time to stop the blame games and bickering and start getting the job done,” said Congressman Timmons.

“I heard the Upstate’s voters and will advance their priorities both in Washington and at home: they want a growing economy with high-paying jobs, a strong national defense and homeland security, education and opportunity for all, and a government we can be proud of. I’m optimistic that we can achieve all this and more in the coming years,” said Timmons.

A native of Greenville, Timmons studied law and International Studies at the University of South Carolina and serves as a JAG Officer and First Lieutenant in the SC Army National Guard. He also holds degrees in international affairs and political science from George Washington University. He was recently elected to represent the House Republican Freshman Class on the Republican Steering Committee.

Congressman Timmons announced today that Moutray McLaren will serve as Chief of Staff. McLaren is originally from Greenville, SC and recently worked as an attorney under Director Mick Mulvaney at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. McLaren also served in Mulvaney’s Congressional Office.

Hilary Ranieri will serve as Legislative Director. Ranieri was born and raised in Greenville, SC. She is a graduate of Bob Jones University and previously worked for Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC) and former House Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

John Partin will serve as Legislative Assistant. Partin was raised in Greenville, SC and attended North Greenville University. He recently served as Legislative Correspondent for Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).

Olivia Widenhouse will serve as Scheduler. Widenhouse was born and raised in Spartanburg, SC. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and interned for Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC). She recently served as the scheduler for Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE).

Dan Brown will serve as Legislative Correspondent. Dan is a graduate of Furman University where he interned for Senator Tim Scott. He recently served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Congressman Timmons.

Cameron Smith will serve as Legislative Correspondent. Smith is a graduate of Wofford College and is from Spartanburg, SC. Smith interned for Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and recently served as a Staff Assistant at the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee under Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC).

Timmons plans to announce his Greenville and Spartanburg-based staff on Monday, January 7th, 2019.