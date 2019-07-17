Political

Woman of Color, Day Gardner, Agrees with Trump -- Reps. AOC, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley are Free to Leave Our Land of Liberty

Democrats continuously try to drum up controversy harping over and over again on how racist President Trump is.

Funny how in the recent past almost every politician sought financial backing from then business man Donald Trump. Black entertainers and other celebrities loved being in his presence, staying at his luxurious hotels, casinos and being front and center at boxing events. Obviously, Trump was not racist back then.

He wasn't too racist to receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in celebration of "patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity" in 1986, or the President's Medal by the Freedom Foundation (Washington) for his support of youth programs (1995) and the Muhammad Ali Entrepreneur Award 2007.

So Donald Trump wasn't racist back then.

Donald Trump apparently suddenly became racist when he decided to run for the highest office in the land and on his own dime.

The fact that he had tens of thousands came out to his rallies to hear truth spoken like never before scared Democrats to death.

The fact that he won the Presidency state after state, pushed the Dems totally over the cliff, after all, he threw political correctness out the proverbial window. Yikes! What a concept.

He also promised to drain the deep, dank and nasty swamp which is where most of the old school politicians wallowed, and many still do. They fear having their secrets exposed.

As a young woman, I dealt with extreme racism. I competed in a contest that did not welcome black girls. Racial slurs and death threats were a constant. What got me through those days was my faith, amazing parents who believed in me, and the promise of the greatest country on earth--that all men are created equal.

I love America and I truly understand why millions of people want to come here.

But like President Trump and so many other Americans I want people to come here LEGALLY. I want people to love this country as I do, for its richness, beauty -- and most of all freedom.

So, as a black woman who gets it, I say this to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

I agree with President Trump, that if you come to the United States, even as a child, and find that you hate America, our Constitution, our laws and way of life, then LEAVE America.

If you are an American citizen, yet hate our laws, especially those regarding protection of our country, then LEAVE this country. If you prefer a more socialist society, go!

I'm sure there are countries who will be happy to have you -- or not.

The bottom line is no matter how much Democrats and the fake news media regurgitate the racist Trump taunt, we, the millions who love and pray for America and our President, attend rallies and donate to his campaign, know the truth.

The more you use the old stale racist Trump slur -- the more Americans will turn away from you.

That is a fact especially true in the black community which has been used and taken for granted for more than 50 years.

With high job numbers, low unemployment, criminal justice reform/First Step Act, President Trump has done more for my community than every other President since Lincoln.

GOD BLESS President Trump and GOD BLESS AMERICA!