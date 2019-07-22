Political

Planned Parenthood Disarray Not Unexpected, Critic Says

FRONT ROYAL, Va., July 17, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Life Decisions International, a Planned Parenthood watchdog organization, has issued a statement regarding the ouster of Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen.

"Leana Wen has the distinction of serving as PPFA boss for a shorter period of time than any other person," said LDI President Douglas R. Scott, Jr.

"We are told Wen's departure is due to 'philosophical differences.' Wen apparently wanted to depoliticize abortion, while the Board of Directors sees a need to emphasize the political reality related to the deadly procedure," Scott said.

"Wen's approach may be a wise choice for the long-term, but it will do little good if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade," said Scott. "The PPFA is clearly in a 'first things first' mode. The experienced Board of Directors understand the unprecedented attacks on Planned Parenthood funding and abortion itself are potentially crippling to an entity that depends upon both for survival. If this crippling were to take place, trying to paint abortion -- the killing of a human being -- as 'fundamental healthcare' will be neither possible nor necessary."

Does Scott think Planned Parenthood is facing the imminent dismantling of its empire?

"While I am confident preborn human beings will eventually be afforded more protection, I am skeptical about the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Since 1973, at least one justice has betrayed our brothers and sisters in the womb. Another strong appointment to the Court may be necessary before it can happen. I pray I am wrong."

Douglas R. Scott, Jr., has been a leader in the pro-life movement for some 35 years. Author of BAD CHOICES: A LOOK INSIDE PLANNED PARENTHOOD, he has served as president of LDI since its founding in 1992.

SOURCE Life Decisions International