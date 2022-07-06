Political

Biden’s Climate Change Agenda is Theft!

What do inflation, extreme gas prices, and supply chain shortages have in common? All three are due to Biden’s dangerous climate change agenda. Actions such as putting us back into the Paris Climate Accord to exporting our domestic oil are putting a strain on the average American.

As we celebrated our country’s Independence Day yesterday, we couldn’t help but notice how much we paid for a simple barbecue. Last year, the Biden administration bragged that the price of cookouts decreased by $0.16. No one is bragging this year. Americans paid on average $12 more. That cost doesn’t include skyrocketing travel costs.

Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Myron Ebell joins the discussion at Engage with Eagle Forum to share his thoughts and research on Free Market Environmentalism. He uncovers what the media refuses to expose about the current administration's harmful ideas and offers ways to take action. You don’t want to miss this episode!

