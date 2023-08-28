Religious

Australian Prayer Leaders in Partnership with the International Prayer Council Call the World to 21 Days of Prayer & Fasting 28 August - 17 September 2023 for a Global Awakening

UNANDERRA, Australia -- We ask the world to join with us in 21 days of Prayer & Fasting from Monday 28 August to Sunday the 17 September 2023. Our main objective is to pray for a global Awakening and billions to find Jesus Christ as their own Lord and Saviour for the glory of God. We are praying for a wave of the "Knowledge of the Glory of God" to engulf the globe.



Australian Prayer leaders with the World Prayer Assembly and the International Prayer Council are calling the world to join with them and believe together for a great Awakening to Christ across the earth for the glory of God.

Ps Margaret Court said, "Our foundational scripture for this prayer call is Habakkuk 2:14 'For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.' That is why this prayer call is called Wave of Glory.



"Such a time of Prayer & Fasting was first suggested by Dean Briggs prayer leader from USA who is helping with international coordination for the World Prayer Assembly in Perth in October."



Warwick Marsh from the Canberra Declaration said, "Our prayer is inspired by Revelation 5. 'That the Lamb who was slain might receive the reward for His suffering.' So, we encourage the celebration of communion on a daily basis throughout this time of prayer.

"Jesus Christ talking about the celebration of the first communion in Matthew 26:28 said, 'For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.' Jesus suffered to see the lost saved. The great commission is still the great commission."

James Condon the Chairman of the WPA said, "As it says in John 3:16, 'For God so loved the world that He gave His only son that whoever would believe in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.' Billy Graham said, 'Prayer is crucial to evangelism.' That is why we are calling the world to pray for an Awakening & a great harvest of souls across the earth.



"We are also praying for the success of the World Prayer Assembly on 3-6 October 2023, in Perth Australia. We here in Australia would love you to join us as we gather the world to pray in Perth."



These are the Prayer Points for the Wave of Glory prayer call.

Pray for a wave of the "knowledge of the Glory of the LORD" to sweep the globe & pray for the World Prayer Assembly in Australia on 3-6 October. Pray for an Awakening for your nation and millions to find Christ. Pray for a global Awakening for the world and billions to find Christ.

Watch Promo Video Here: https://youtu.be/lnnO-LV1mRk



More Info here: https://21days.wpa2023au.org