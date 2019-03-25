Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 25-29, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 25, 2019: Bill Montgomery is joined by Pastor Josh O’Connor of Greenville First Assembly of God in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight Pastor O’Connor shares how the Lord led him back to Greenville from Florida to become the new pastor of this church. This program features the music of Zach Loomis, the minister of music at Greenville First Assembly of God.

Tuesday, March 26, 2019: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter back to Nite Line to discuss her plans to bring a new Haitian girls’ choir to minister in the United States this summer. Linda also gives an update about the children from Love Him Love Them Haitian children’s choir. Ian Ritchings of Lyman, South Carolina sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, March 27, 2019: Tonight Pastor George Moore welcomes Pastor Stephen Kelley of Free Life Fellowship in Central, South Carolina to discuss what the focus of the Church should be today and how his ministry reaches out to the community. Pastor Stephen Kelley and John Heathe minister in song on this program.

Thursday, March 28, 2019: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Nannette Kirsch to discuss her book, Denial: Abuse, Addiction, and a Life Derailed. Tune in tonight as they reveal how a true-life story inspired Nannette to address the lifelong affects of sexual abuse. This program also features the music of Mark Ward and Set Free Worship Team from Easley, South Carolina.

Friday, March 29, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Pastor Jack Ford and The Potter’s House to Nite Line. Cindy Marshall, the director of The Potter’s House, shares how this faith-based recovery program helps women overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol. Women from The Potter’s House minister in dance tonight.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

