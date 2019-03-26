Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 1- 5, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 1, 2019: Dante Thompson welcomes Betty Cornett to discuss Hope Restored Bulgaria, a ministry that rescues children and young adults from human trafficking and teaches life skills to prepare them for a better future. Tonight Betty is joined by Michael and Jennifer Asenovi as they share how they have been involved with this ministry for fifteen years and promote the upcoming summer camp. This program also features the music of TV 57 Trio from Atlanta, Georgia.

Tuesday, April 2, 2019: Tonight Bishop Getties Jackson welcomes WWQT Radio Personality James Metcalf from The Life FM to share his testimony of salvation. James reveals how the Lord led him to become a Top 20 singer, songwriter, and musician. Twin Gospel Singing Artists Tay and Trey Neely minister in song throughout the evening.

Wednesday, April 3, 2019: Dave Walton is joined by Apostle Steven Brooks of Steven Brooks International, who returns to Nite Line to provide insight from his book The Sacred Anointing: The Power to Live Your Dream. This program features music by Jim Sheldon, “The Positive Cowboy.”

Thursday, April 4, 2019: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Eliane Alves as well as Melody McCord Stephens and Diana Inspires, speakers from Uniquely Qualified Tour who encourage women to pursue their purpose in life. Edith Tripp returns to Nite Line to minister in song on this program.

Friday, April 5, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry as they welcome special guests tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.

