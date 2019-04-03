Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 8- 12, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 8, 2019: Dante Thompson welcomes Abe Silos, a regional representative of National Write Your Congressman, to share how Americans can easily communicate with their representatives about political issues on the state and national levels. Michael J. LaPierre, the founder of Christian Leadership Worldview International, reveals how he gave his life to Christ when he was a baseball player in the minor leagues. Michael also reveals how the Lord led him to start an organization that uses Biblical principles as a foundation for leadership training. This program also features the music of 3R1 Rocks.

Tuesday, April 9, 2019: Tonight Pastor Nathan Bland hears how the Lord helped one woman through the trials of surviving breast cancer twice and healing from the loss of her husband as Cheryl Wilson of Athens, Tennessee discusses her memoir, Wow, God! Carrie Gifford, one of the directors of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, shares how this ministry takes a loving, compassionate approach to presenting life-affirming alternatives to all present at abortion clinics. Carrie also promotes some upcoming training sessions to those who are interested in becoming Sidewalk Advocates for Life. Kimber Henry of Taylors, South Carolina returns to Nite Line tonight to minister in song.

Wednesday, April 10, 2019: Pastor Keith Kelly and Dante Thompson host a program about the ministry of His Vineyard in Greer, South Carolina. Tonight Keith and Dante welcome Associate Pastors Allen Elder and Derek Henderson, Children’s Minister Jo Kitchens, as well as Sallie Kinard, the founder and author of “Grace Place Today,” an online ministry for girls and young women. Tonight’s music is provided by Chris Kinard and the His Vineyard Prime Time Praise Team and Handfuls of Purpose.

Thursday, April 11, 2019: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Christal Potter, Miss NGU 2016, to Nite Line to share what the Lord has done in her life. Mary and Toni also interview Steve Cleary, the producer of The Pilgrim’s Progress, a film based on John Bunyan’s Christian allegory that is second to The Bible in the number of copies that have been sold worldwide.

Friday, April 12, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a program that addresses the importance of prayer and worship. Tonight they welcome guests from Freedom Fellowship Church in Piedmont, South Carolina as they prepare for the upcoming Healing Service on Saturday, April 27th at TV 16.

