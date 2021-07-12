Religious

Stanton Public Policy Center and Purple Sash Revolution Organizing National 'Prayer to End Abortion' Rally on Saturday, October 2, at Supreme Court for the 'Dobbs v. Jackson' Case

WASHINGTON -- Stanton Public Policy Center is making a nationwide call for a pro-life coalition of thousands to come to the Supreme Court for a massive prayer gathering and weekend of public engagement and worship. We will be joined by national pro-life and Christian leaders, worship bands and members of Congress.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson in their 2021-22 session which begins on October 4, 2021.

Below is a link to the Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/994009991362409

Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments:

"The pro-life movement is facing a hinge moment in our history.

"When the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, they agreed to hear the most important abortion case since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

"We are seeing extraordinary gains on a local level with scores of statewide pro-life legislation being passed. Sadly, the new laws are rarely enacted because they are blocked by federal courts. A victory in Dobbs v. Jackson would change that and be a major step in dismantling Roe and bringing an end to abortion violence.

"If we do not engage, it could add decades in our fight to end abortion violence. We cannot be indifferent or silent. Through prayer, we can see God shape history and end abortion."

Danielle Versluys, Chief Operations Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center states:

"We call upon people of faith to join the Purple Sash Revolution at the Supreme Court in October, to pray boldly for an end to unfettered abortion policy in America.

"The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson could be the beginning of the end for Roe. It is imperative that we seek God's favor at the beginning of this critical court session."