Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 19-23, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 19, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Alexys V. Wolf from The Fiery Sword Global Ministries to discuss her autobiography, Gauchos, God, and Great Expectations. Tonight Alexys reveals how The Lord used the storms in her life to make her a stronger person. Alexys’ mother, RoseAnn Roth, joins her to provide insight into Alexys’ upbringing and shares her testimony of finding the joy of The Lord. This program features music by Tanya Stewart.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Gina Napoli to discuss her book, Clunk on the Head: How the Holy Spirit Got Our Attention. Tonight Gina shares the different ways God communicates to us. Shinita Wright ministers in music throughout the evening.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021: Dave Walton is joined by Pastor Billy Davis for an in-depth discussion on Romans 7. Pastor Davis provides insight from his book, Overcoming the “I Can’t Help It” Syndrome, and ministers to the audience. Disciple V sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, July 22, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Filmmakers Jay and Sofia Lyons to discuss their documentary, The Long Goodbye: The Kara Tippetts Story. Tune in tonight to find out how the Lord led Jay and Sofia to share the final days of Kara Tippetts, a thirty-eight-year-old mother of four and pastor’s wife who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. This program also features worship music from Danna Kirk.

Friday, July 23, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Stanley Pierce of Gainesville, Georgia. Tonight Stanley shares how the Lord led him to sponsor benefits for St. Jude Children’s Hospital after his son passed away from leukemia.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.