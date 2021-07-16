Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 26-30, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 26, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Dr. Candice Smithyman back to Nite Line to discuss her latest book, Angels of Fire: The Ministry of Angels In End-Time Revival. Tonight Dr. Smithyman examines what the scriptures say about angels. The Melodyaires minister in music on this program.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Hattie McCauley to discuss her book, Walking Through The Cracks of Life. Tonight Hattie shares how The Lord delivered her from depression. Areia Elliott reveals how The Lord inspired her to write her devotional, Speaking Words Into Existence. This program features music by The Blankenships.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021: Pastor George Moore welcomes Jay Schabacker for an in-depth discussion about Exodus tonight on Nite Line. Jay provides insight from his latest book, Did the Hebrew Exodus Truly Happen?, and examines the key points in this book of The Bible. Ministering in music tonight is The Positive Cowboy.

Thursday, July 29, 2021: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they host a night of Revival and welcome Pastor Roy and Patti Geesey of Outreach Church in Greenville, South Carolina and their worship team for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, July 30, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Randy Simpson for an evening of music and ministry.

