Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 7-11, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 7, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Christian Author Karen Whiting to discuss her three newest books: Devos For Brave Boys, The Super-Sized Book of Bible Craft Gifts, and 52 Weekly Devotions for Family Prayer. Karen also demonstrates some of her crafts, and Karen Higgins Garrett ministers in music tonight.

Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Adam McCauley from Clothed with Power Ministries in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight Pastor McCauley discusses his ministry and how to effectively share The Gospel with others. This program features music by Christopher Simms.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Dr. Sharon and Dirick Reese of The Faith Center to share how The Lord brought them together. Dr. Reese also discusses her new book, Rise Again. David and Kinderia Greene share about their music ministry, Nu Purpose. Tonight’s program features music from Dr. Reese’s son, ChoirBoi Cam, and Nu Purpose.

Thursday, March 10, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Randell and Darlene Atkins from CrossPoint Assembly. Bradley and Kristy Saxon discuss The Bridge Center Recovery.

Friday, March 11, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

