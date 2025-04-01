Republican Leadership Tax Bill Increases Taxes for Most of the State

As tax week quickly approaches, South Carolina House and Senate Republican leadership as well as the Governor are pushing a tax bill that would constitute a huge tax hike for the majority of the state while offering a modest tax cut to the wealthy. The most offensive part of this crony capitalism plan is that they are telling voters it will save them money. The bottom line is House leadership is lying to you.

The main issue with the bill (4216) is that it allows the South Carolina government to tax your total income regardless of federal deductions which simply means they can tax more of your income than they could before. They are marketing this bill as a decrease because it technically moves the income tax rate down but increases the money from which they can draw. This specific formula will hurt lower and middle class families the most. We know that you can’t truly cut taxes without cutting spending and this year the SC House approved a budget that grows spending by 10%.

To put it simply, SC House Republican leadership would rather jump through hoops to figure out how to keep their revenue stream flowing to dole out your money for pet projects and wasteful spending but they know they are in hot water with voters for our highest in the Southeast tax rate, so they have conjured up a manipulation scheme to attempt to convince voters they are lowering taxes while they are actually robbing blue collar workers blind on the back end.

Call to Action:

This will be one of the biggest fights the South Carolina Freedom Caucus has undertaken since our launch, and we must have your help. This bill will receive a subcommittee hearing tomorrow, and we expect it to be rammed through to full committee very quickly. We need you to call your legislator and ask them to remove their name as a sponsor of this bill until language is fixed in the bill to ensure we are moving to a flat tax of 3.99% with no loopholes to hurt the middle class.

Stay tuned for more updates as we fight this battle.