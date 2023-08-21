Education

Bob Jones University Begins 97th Academic Year

Bob Jones University kicks off its 97th academic year Monday, Aug. 21, during the annual opening exercises at 7 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The event will be webcast.

Primarily focused on celebrating the incoming Class of 2027, the opening exercises will include practical advice and encouragement from acting CEO Dr. Alan Benson, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Gary Weier, faculty members and student body leaders.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Class of 2027 which will graduate in our centennial year,” said Benson. “We believe that God is going to do amazing things in the lives of our students. Our faculty and staff continually work to develop new and innovative ways to provide our students with an unparalleled experience centered on biblical thinking, engaged learning and life mentoring.”

This semester’s chapel theme is “Life on Mission”—a study through Nehemiah.

There are approximately 670 new incoming students from over 14 countries, 42 states and 4 United States territories. South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida are the top five home states. The majority of new international students are from South Korea.