Historical

The "Pledge of Allegiance"

The following words were spoken by the late Red Skelton on his television program as he related the story of his teacher. Mr. Laswell felt his students had come to think of the Pledge of Allegiance as merely something to recite in class each day. So, one morning he told them, “I’ve been listening to you boys and girls recite the Pledge of allegiance all semester and it seems as though it is becoming monotonous to you. If I may, may I recite it and try to explain to you the meaning of each word?”

I - me, an individual, a committee of one.

Pledge – dedicate all my worldly goods to give without self-pity.

Allegiance – my love and my devotion.

To the flag – our standard, Old Glory, a symbol of freedom. Wherever she waves and where she shouts freedom is everyone’s job!

Of United – that means that we have all come together.

States – individual communities that have united into 50 states with pride and dignity; All divided with imaginary boundaries, yet united to a common purpose and love of country.

And to the republic - a nation in which sovereign power invested in representatives chosen by the people to govern. And government is the people and it’s from the people.

For which it stands,

One nation – one nation, meaning “so blessed by God”

Indivisible – incapable of being divided.

With liberty – which is freedom – the right of power to live one’s own life without threats, fear or some sort of retaliation.

And Justice – the principle or quality of dealing fairly with others

For all – which means, boys and girls, it’s as much your country as it is mine.

-------------------------

Wouldn’t it be a pity if someone said that it was a prayer and eliminated it from schools too?

God Bless America!