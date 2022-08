News

The Clean TV Revolution

On this episode of Point Blank, Lynne Taylor is joined by the husband/wife team behind BNJ Media/TV whose mission is to build a safer and cleaner media alternative for generations to come. As an interracial couple, their story is quite unique. Their unity in actions will inspire you to ‘press on,’ even when things seem impossible.

Find more from Lynne Taylor, the Common Core Diva here.

Find more from Drs. White and BNJ Media/TV here.