Robert Craig Films Unveils Official Trailer and Key Art for Debut Feature Film 'No Address' from Fathom Entertainment in Theatres February 28

Groundbreaking Film Commits 50% of Net Profits to Combat Homelessness in Local Communities Nationwide

A Powerful Exploration of Homelessness and Humanity Featuring an All-Star Cast

Fathom Entertainment Now Offering Tickets On Sale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Robert Craig Films unveiled the official trailer and key art today for its upcoming debut feature film, NO ADDRESS, in theatres nationwide and presented by Fathom Entertainment beginning February 28. NO ADDRESS shares the personal journeys of those experiencing homelessness, reminding us that homelessness could happen to anyone.

The stellar cast of NO ADDRESS includes Lucas Jade Zumann (20TH CENTURY WOMEN, “Anne with an E,” “Chicago Fire”), Beverly D’Angelo (NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION, “Entourage,” VEGAS VACATION), Isabella Ferreira (CRUSH, “Love, Victor,” “Orange is the New Black”), William Baldwin (“Gossip Girl,” “Parenthood,” FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL), Xander Berkeley (TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY, “The Walking Dead,” “24”), Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Trading Spaces”), Kristanna Loken (TERMINATOR 3, “Boy Meets World”), Patricia Velasquez (THE MUMMY, THE MUMMY RETURNS, “Arrested Development”) and Ashanti (COACH CARTER, JOHN TUCKER MUST DIE).

Watch the trailer here.

SYNOPSIS: Inspired by true events, this compelling drama captures the journey of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness could happen to anyone.

NO ADDRESS is directed by Julia Verdin (MAYA, AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS) and with producers Jennifer Stolo and Lucas Jade Zumann, and produced by Robert Craig, Angela Lujan, Sally Forcier and Julia Verdin.

Robert Craig Films is deeply committed to addressing the urgent issue of homelessness and has pledged to donate 50% of net profits from the feature film to a wide range of organizations and churches that are working tirelessly to combat the homelessness cycle within their communities.

The film is complemented by a soundtrack with original songs from Ashanti, Ryan Griffin, Montell Jordan, Rachel Lampa, and various other artists, set to be released on February 21 by Red Street Records. Additionally, there is a novel, an interactive study guide, and a documentary all designed to inspire action and foster empathy. Learn more at noaddressmovie.com.

Tickets for NO ADDRESS can be purchased online HERE and at participating theatre box offices. A complete list of theatres can be found at the Fathom Events website.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

About Robert Craig Films

Robert Craig Films, based in California, develops, creates, and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. The company’s mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com.