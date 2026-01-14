News

Ask Ralph Media Celebrates 1,000th Episode of Financially Confident Christian

A Daily Podcast Empowering Listeners to Overcome Financial Shame with Faith and Practical Wisdom

MIDDLETOWN, Del. — Ask Ralph Media, Inc., a leader in faith-forward financial education, today announced the release of Episode 1,000 of its daily podcast, Financially Confident Christian. Hosted by licensed accountant and business coach Ralph Estep Jr., the show delivers short, steady encouragement for people who want calmer money habits rooted in biblical truth.

Recorded in Middletown, Delaware, Financially Confident Christian blends Scripture with practical guidance in an accessible, devotional-style format (about seven minutes per episode). It’s designed to feel emotionally safe — especially for listeners carrying anxiety, embarrassment, or defeat around money. Each episode offers a clear next step for real life: budgeting on a normal paycheck (or an irregular one), paying down debt, building a starter emergency fund, and practicing stewardship without guilt.

“Most people don’t need another lecture,” said Estep. “They need a safe place to rebuild confidence — one small step at a time. Episode 1,000 is a reminder that steady encouragement can change a life.”

The milestone episode reinforces the podcast’s core themes: breaking the cycle of financial shame, choosing grace over guilt, and building consistency through simple, repeatable habits. Rather than motivational hype, the show focuses on gentle clarity — helping listeners move from panic to peace through small actions they can do today.

Financially Confident Christian is available on major podcast platforms. Listeners can find Episode 1,000 by searching “Financially Confident Christian” and subscribing for daily episodes. Churches, small groups, and ministry leaders are also invited to share the show as a practical companion for congregants navigating financial stress.

Estep is available for interviews and podcast guest appearances to discuss the behind-the-scenes work of publishing 1,000 episodes, the sustainability of faith-based content creation, and the intersection of money, anxiety, shame, and spiritual formation. He also speaks on practical daily content systems that support creators and leaders without burnout, as well as simple frameworks for rebuilding financial confidence after setbacks.

---------------------------

About Financially Confident Christian

Hosted by Ralph Estep Jr., Financially Confident Christian helps listeners walk through life and money with wisdom, peace, and a heart anchored in God’s truth. The podcast offers practical next steps without shame or pressure, making it a trusted resource for anyone seeking financial confidence.