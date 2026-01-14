News

GEORGE WASHINGTON, Any Still Around?

It was not a particularly cold evening, cool, but the campfire felt good and comfortable. It was July 9, 1755, about 8:00pm on the Allegheny Plateau in north-central West Virginia on the Banks of the Monongahela River. A small group of soldiers were sitting around simply staring into the fire, when the colonel took off his coat. Shaking it out, he found two bullet holes that had passed through the fabric. He stared at them in disbelief, pushing a finger through each hole as if to convince himself that they were indeed real. This small group of officers were watching. One of them, a scrawny Virginian with jet-black hair, leaned forward on his knees and stated, “there is another one in your hat, sir.” The colonel took his hat off and examined it. Sure enough, there was another hole.

Two bullet holes through his clothes, another through his hat. Two horses shot out from underneath him. He nodded in full belief at what he was seeing. His fellow Virginian watched him carefully study these findings. “Who are you” the young man wondered aloud. The colonel turned to look at the young man, putting the tattered officer coat aside as he seemed to try and hide it. Another officer asked the same question. The colonel looked his fellow Virginian in the eyes before responding. “I am George Washington.”

Think about what you know of General George Washington whose leadership saved our colonies from complete and diabolical submission to a force that cared little for people but much about wealth, power, enslavement and the enlargement of their kingdom. Horses shot out from under him, unimaginable hardships and decisions almost daily, disease, spies and double agents trying to get near him and sometimes temporarily succeeding. And the unmistakable hand of the Divine Providence that guided all, every aspect.

As Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck (with a few others) have stated unequivocally, Donald Trump is at the apex of another war to save this union as Washington experienced. There are, indeed, similarities including the multiple shootings to remove Trump, similar to Washington. Let’s not leave out those who work seductively to place themselves close to Trump and be an influence, but not for good.

We are once again in a revolution that will decide, sooner than later, whether our nation remains free with the principles and rights given to us by our founders. Once again, we need a leader who places nation above self, placing country above political party. Washington abhorred political partisanship. He saw such as a pathway to ill-founded jealousy, means of formulating animosity of one party against another, a means to a pathway of creating riots and insurrections. He was not opposed to disagreements on policy, but always with the view of holding our founding principles high. Washington today would be asking each public office holder whether they believed and acted on said belief placing personal responsibility for your actions and holding those around you the same. Washington risked all – his life, his fortune, his sacred honor. He did not seek or maneuver to be great. He regularly pushed himself to be outside his comfort zone and made the most difficult choices for the betterment of a nation, a people, a future for citizens to enjoy and feel safe even after his time was finished.

I chose to pen these few words about General George Washington who then served as our first president. I chose to share briefly my research of this American patriot who gave so very much that you and I might have a chance to enjoy the fruits of his labor, and those of our founders. The fruits of our nation so many desires and so many others detest and are moving to destroy are really at stake. We ALL have a role to play preserving this exceptional (not perfect) nation. Washington could not save us if he were here today being alone, he would look for fellow patriots willing to give it their all to save this Republic. Come away from being “comfortably numb.” Find your voice of integrity like Washington and Lincoln did, and stand. Washington was willing to stand and sacrifice his own happiness for the good of others, for the good of a nation unlike any other in the world. Will we keep the gift given to us?

