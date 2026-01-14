News

Prison Fellowship International’s In-Prison Evangelism Program Graduates One Millionth Prisoner

Faith-based prison program marks historic graduation milestone in global prison ministry

The Prisoner's Journey graduates in Kenya gather in prayer during a graduation ceremony.

WASHINGTON — Prison Fellowship International’s in-prison evangelism program, The Prisoner’s Journey® (TPJ) has graduated its one millionth prisoner. Since its launch in 2014, the program has invited more than two million prisoners in nearly 900 prisons worldwide to explore Jesus’ life and teachings through the Gospel of Mark.

To date, 1,010,621 prisoners have accepted the invitation, continued through the eight-week course and received a Bible in their heart language through program graduation. Nearly 70% of graduates continue into additional evangelism or discipleship courses, one of the strongest indicators of lasting life change and transformation.

“We’re celebrating a million graduates, not as a statistic. It represents one million men and women, people like me and you, who have encountered Jesus Christ in some of the hardest places on earth,” said Andrew Corley, Prison Fellowship International President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through The Prisoner’s Journey, they have wrestled with the Gospel, discovered what it means to follow Jesus Christ and experienced a deep re-formation of identity rooted in new life in Him. We bear witness to a transformation that does not end at the prison gate but spills outward from a single personal turning point — into families, communities and generations.”

Stories like Joseph’s in Liberia illustrate TPJ’s impact. Once unremorseful for committing murder, Joseph said he viewed his actions as justified. “Through The Prisoner’s Journey, I met a Jesus who forgave even those who killed Him,” Joseph said. “I realized that the same mercy Jesus showed His enemies was also being offered to me.” Joseph confessed his sin, asked God for forgiveness and experienced transformation he described as “hatred turned into compassion.”

Extensive research confirms these life-changing outcomes. A Baylor University study found that TPJ participation increases religious engagement, virtuosity and a sense of meaning in life, while reducing negative emotional states and aggression. Additional surveys show that prisoners receive 87% more family visits, commit 49% fewer violent acts and are 6 times more likely to pray daily after completing the program.

Prison Fellowship International also celebrates its strategic partnership with Christianity Explored Ministries, a collaborator on source content and program trainings. Their foundational resources helped shape TPJ from its earliest days and continues to support the program’s growth. Bible League International, American Bible Society and Eastern European Mission have supplied hundreds of thousands of Bibles to participants in their heart languages worldwide. Together, our impact is greater.

There are more than twelve million incarcerated men and women around the world—many of whom have yet to hear the message of Jesus’ love and redemption. Prison Fellowship International is committed to continuing to expand, strengthen and deepen this work so that every prisoner has access to the hope that has already transformed so many lives.

-----------------------------

About Prison Fellowship International: Since 1979, Prison Fellowship International has helped prisoners experience transformation from the inside out through the power of the Gospel. Its mission is to transform the lives of prisoners, their families and victims through a global network of ministry partners.