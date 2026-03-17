News

Greenville County Food Trump Ordinance Update

Over the past several months I’ve received a number of questions from residents and business owners about the new Greenville County food truck ordinance and whether anything is being done yet.

The ordinance was approved by County Council in December 2025 to create clearer and more consistent rules for how mobile food units operate in the county. The goal was not to eliminate food trucks, but to address safety concerns and ensure a level playing field between mobile vendors and brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Where Things Stand Right Now

Since the ordinance was adopted, Greenville County has been in a transition and education period while vendors review the new requirements and make adjustments to their operations if needed.

During this time, county staff and fire officials have focused on communicating the rules and helping vendors understand what changes may be required to bring their setups into compliance.

Residents may still see operations that appear to be transitioning, but the expectation moving forward is that vendors operating in Greenville County will follow the new standards.

What Is No Longer Allowed

Under the ordinance, several practices that had become common are no longer permitted moving forward, including:

Leaving food trucks or equipment set up overnight outside of permitted multi-day events

Building permanent structures around a food truck

Operating large tents without the proper permit

Running generators too close to residential property

Operating without proper fire inspection decals, health permits, or county approvals

How Citizens Can Report Concerns

If residents notice situations that appear to violate the ordinance, such as trucks leaving equipment set up overnight or operating without visible permits, those concerns can be reported to the Greenville County Code Enforcement, or the county’s Building Codes and Fire Safety offices

These reports help ensure the ordinance is applied consistently and fairly for everyone.

Of course, you can also reach out to me about any areas where you feel the ordinance is not being followed, and I will be happy to look into it!