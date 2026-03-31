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Communitarianism: The Evil Unleashed on America Part 1 - The Tool of Government to Steal America from the People

What we are seeing all over the country is governments – national, state, and even local – using the native Indian reservations as tools to destroy, not only property rights, but also shut down dams, and make the properties useless. All this so the government leaders can take the land back once functioning humanity is no longer there. (And, yes, they are using so many more tools but for several more articles, I want to focus on how, first our federal government began the demolition of property rights via pretending to assist tribes in making themselves secure and thriving like the rest of America.

Using Communitarianism as the tool to organize tribal governance, the powers-that-be in federal government are setting up the West – cowboys and Indians – to fight over water rights. This fight is planned to have a temporary winner, but that winner is being set up to commit hari-kari. Ta-da, no more freedom-loving cowboys and no more Indians. Hey Blackrock, soon the West will be up for grabs, and I know you are waiting.

How is this being done? Designation certain groups, such as the poor and homeless, the elderly, the needy in order to justify the creation of a voluntary service community.

First, the Indians. All but one or two of the tribes in the U.S. were nomadic peoples. They didn’t live in one specific place but wandered over the seasons to follow the food. But as the West was settled, the Indians were given the right to be full legal citizens of the U.S. and thus subject to the laws protected under the Constitution.

Second, the Cowboys. The European peoples who settled America used the U.S. Constitution as a guideline to set up governments that were truly of the people, for the people, by the people. All the people. The laws our founders decided upon protected the people — their rights to own property (rather than be property), and to live as they chose as long as they didn’t infringe on others’ rights. But now, we see the denouncement of these rational values – personal ambition, self-reliance, individual happiness – instead “persuade each person to sacrifice his individuality into community and become one with it”. [1]

Communitarianism is a socio-political ideology that values the needs or “common good” of society over the needs and rights of individuals.

In placing the interests of the society over those of the individual citizens, communitarianism is considered the opposite of liberalism. Its proponents, called communitarians, object to extreme individualism and unchecked laissez-faire capitalism.

Communitarianism has been around for some time, but while it never really attracted many people on the right or the left, it caught the eyes of too many politicians who were reinventing government. This reinvention brought us “…in 1999, President Clinton’s E.O. 13132, along with a number of bills submitted by Congress, furthered ‘the new federalism’ It ‘internationalized terminology and it is a rewrite of the Constitution by redefining the levels of government, words, and the powers of government’. It is an empowerment of the federal agencies, i.e., reinvented government.”

This reinvention of government took power from the House and Senate. (Senators and congressmen have become highly paid “actors” to keep us distracted from what is really going on in our government. Yes, they have become prostitutes to the global elite. It should be obvious to us when we see them doing beautiful, articulate rants against proposed legislation, yet nothing positive ever comes of it. Bad laws are rushed through. They don’t even bother to pretend for us. The theater is shown on TV for a day or two, and then they are on to a different subject. And do we notice?

Communitarianism emphasizes each individual’s responsibility in serving the “common good” of the community and the social importance of the family unit. Communitarians believe that community relationships and contributions to the common good, more so than individual rights, determine each person’s social identity and sense of place within the community. In essence, communitarians oppose extreme forms of individualism and unregulated capitalistic laissez-faire “buyer beware” policies that may threaten the common good, whatever that is.

What does Communitarianism have to do with the Tribal Water Issue of Montana/the Columbia River Basin? I’d say, just about everything. It’s a matter of using the lie of America stealing the land from the Indians because of discrimination when, in fact, it the “Issue” is a cover for stealing land from property owners, giving it tribes for bribes (which will become the tools to destroy the tribes when they are no longer useful – when enough the land is take from those who own, it to have the power to out-vote them).

What, you ask, am I saying? Think about it. Why would one fill tribal lands with casinos? With places that people spend their time gambling (doing nothing useful while throwing the money back to those who doled it out), and where alcohol and drugs are more than just condoned? Sure, a lot of non-Indians go to the casinos, but they are not living 24/7 in that useless, mind-dumbing, health-stealing atmosphere. Look at it. The idea is to steal the land from the legal owner (erasing private property rights from the Constitution) and placing many of the native adults and children on drugs and alcohol, thus pushing them towards violence and definitely becoming Useful Idiots. The equivalent of killing two birds with one stone and calling it a government-assisted program. The government that is supposed to be “protecting our individual rights”, not finding ways to redistribute our personal wealth.

[1] Ball, Jeri Lynn “The Great Communitarian Hoax”, p 9