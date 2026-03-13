Political

A Simple Question: Does the North Carolina Board of Elections have to Follow the North Carolina Constitution?

A simple answer: yes.

So, what is the problem? It, too, is very simple: a woman who wears a burqa and purports to be a Republican, is running for a seat in the State Senate (no Republican had tossed their hat in the ring in this heavily Democrat state).

Why do I find this outrageous? Because it is blatantly obvious that the woman is not a conservative, is obviously not a God-fearing person, and is doing it to get into further desecrate our laws.

What validates my words?

The North Carolina Board of Elections must follow the North Carolina Constitution, as it outlines the structure of government and the rules by which laws and policies operate, including those related to elections and voting. This ensures that elections are conducted lawfully and fairly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

North Carolina Oath of Office: The oath of office in Article VI, Section 7 of the North Carolina Constitution requires a person to swear or affirm that they will support and maintain the Constitutions and laws of the United States and North Carolina, and faithfully discharge the duties of their office.

We, the people (citizens) of the State of North Carolina, are grateful to Almighty God, the Sovereign Ruler of Nations for the preservation of the American Union and the existence of our civil, political and religious liberties, and acknowledging our dependence upon Him for the continuance of those blessings to us and our posterity, do, for the more certain security thereof and for the better government of this State, ordain and establish this Constitution.

Items from the N.C. Constitution that negate acceptance of Candidate, or any action further:

Sec. 5. Allegiance to the United States.

Every citizen of this State owes paramount allegiance to the Constitution and government of the United States, and no law or ordinance of the State in contravention or subversion thereof can have any binding force.

Sec. 13. Religious liberty.

All persons have a natural and inalienable right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences, and no human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience.

Sec. 29. Treason against the State.

Treason against the State shall consist only of levying war against it or adhering to its enemies by giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court. No conviction of treason or attainder shall work corruption of blood or forfeiture.

North Carolina Oath of Office: The oath of office in Article VI, Section 7 of the North Carolina Constitution requires a person to swear or affirm that they will support and maintain the Constitution and laws of the United States and North Carolina and faithfully discharge the duties of their office. The oath concludes with the phrase “so help me God.”

North Carolina Constitution Preamble:

We, the people ( citizens ) of the State of North Carolina, grateful to Almighty God, the Sovereign Ruler of Nations for the preservation of the American Union and the existence of our civil, political and religious liberties, and acknowledging our dependence upon Him for the continuance of those blessings to us and our posterity, do, for the more certain security thereof and for the better government of this State, ordain and establish this Constitution.

Items from the N.C. Constitution that negate acceptance of Candidate, or any action further:

Sec. 5. Allegiance to the United States.

Every citizen of this State owes paramount allegiance to the Constitution and government of the United States, and no law or ordinance of the State in contravention or subversion thereof can have any binding force.

Sec. 13. Religious liberty.

All persons have a natural and inalienable right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences, and no human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience.

Sec. 29. Treason against the State.

Treason against the State shall consist only of levying war against it or adhering to its enemies by giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court. No conviction of treason or attainder shall work corruption of blood or forfeiture.

This person, unless born of citizens (not people resident in) of the United States, is not eligible. Proof of her Citizenship is required by the NC “Board of Elections”. But she has already declared that she stands for ISIS – we need no more info than that; obviously, she does not adhere to either the North Carolina or the federal Constitution and all related documents.

This in fact is the treason issue in Sec. 29 thus, in conclusion, under Section 29, the candidate is not eligible under the North Carolina Constitution.

But the officials who vetted her candidacy have placed themselves squarely under Section 29 “giving aid and comfort to the enemy”.

Alston is undeniably not qualified to run for any office within the United States. Yes, they have Muslims in other counties or state operations that clearly are constitutionally invalid. Yet they are there. This is a travesty that needs to be addressed immediately. If you accept their legitimacy, you are acquiescent in destroying our Constitutional rules that have made America the greatest country in the world.

This is not racial or cultural; it is simply an attack on our founding documents.

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Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.