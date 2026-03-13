Political

Feminists Push Extreme Causes in the Name of Women

Sunday, March 8th, was heralded as International Women’s Day. Many groups, businesses, and individuals took to social media to celebrate womanhood, but with a feminist flair. Gender equality, LGBTQ rights, and abortion were topics on display. When you dig deeper, IWD is more than a day — it’s a collaboration of dark groups, corporations, and a global entity that pushes this ideology into countries. So, how did this day become an international sensation? Who funds this agenda? And are they truly celebrating women?

The first International Women’s Day was held in 1909 by the American Socialist Party and the concept spread quickly to European countries. A couple of years later, a private firm in London created the organization named International Women’s Day (IWD). Since then, the organization has been secretive as to who they are and with whom they work. Currently, the website uses vague language to describe who they are, such as “Today IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group, or organization specific.” On another page of their site, it says, “All IWD activity is valid. IWD is a movement. It belongs to all groups, everywhere.”

In 1975, the United Nations took this idea and ran with it. They created their own version of IWD called UN Women. This year, they used this day to push feminism, calling it “often misunderstood” and encouraging everyone to become one now because “it’s not too late.” On their website, they speak out against female genital mutilation while turning a blind eye to transgender ideology that coerces young girls to have their healthy female body parts cut off. They even make assertions that raising children is a barrier to gender equality. Throughout the years, they have pushed other topics such as climate activism, abortion access, forcing women into male-dominated careers, and affirming men as women. A 2021 quiz on their website asks, “What generation equality hero are you?” — with options such as “Tech Hero,” “Climate Action Activist,” and “Champion of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.”

International Women’s Day and UN Women also have very deep pockets. IWD attracted corporate sponsorships from MetLife, British Petroleum, and the Ernst & Young accounting firm. The UN did not want to be associated with these corporations, so it distanced itself from the organization. However, they have their own huge sponsorships. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Procter and Gamble, the Rockefeller Foundation, and Coca-Cola are some of the companies that have poured large amounts of money into this initiative. These are companies that have used their money to influence politicians and policies that are counter to our freedoms, such as Green New Deal initiatives, gender ideology, COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Ironically, the policies and ideals that feminists seek to implement erase womanhood. Men who deny their biology and claim to be women are welcomed with open arms to the feminist movement. In reality, this creates danger for women in private spaces and sports. Transgender ideology is particularly damaging to the children who are coerced by medical professionals to receive hormone blockers or invasive surgeries, turning healthy kids into lifelong medical patients. This is why we are celebrating Detransitioner Awareness Day on March 12th instead.

In recent years, gender activists have pushed procedures on young children who are uncomfortable in their bodies. Instead of treating children for depression, body dysmorphia, autism, and more, they have told parents that refusal to ‘transition’ their child to the opposite sex will result in a dead child. ‘Treatments’ include the removal of healthy breasts or genitalia, cross-sex hormones that cause breasts to grow in boys or facial hair to grow on girls, facial reconstruction to look more feminine, or injections that halt puberty altogether. Some of these are irreversible and have long-term effects that cause lifelong problems. Many children who were forced to go through these procedures are maturing and realizing they were confused about their feelings. They now seek to ‘detransition’ to return to live consistent with their biological sex.

Chloe Cole is one such detransitioner who has been an outspoken activist against the transgender movement. She began identifying as a boy at 12 years old after seeing transgender ideology on social media. Over three years, she was given hormone blockers, cross-sex hormones, and received a double mastectomy. At age 15, she realized that despite all the attempts to ‘make’ her into a boy, she was still left with the underlying problems that were never treated. During her detransition, she had to face the realization that she and her family had been lied to and that there were no resources to help her reverse these procedures. You can watch her speech at Eagle Council 51 here.

Many detransitioners will be on Capitol Hill this week to find solidarity with one another and lobby members of Congress to pass legislation to protect children from these barbaric procedures. One of the bills, The Chloe Cole Act (H.R. 5483/S. 2907), provides a private right of action for minor children who were transitioned so that hospitals and medical professionals will be liable for these gender transitions. It also holds them responsible for providing resources to detransition. Chloe Cole provided this statement on the bill:

While we’ve made significant strides in raising awareness and enacting protections in recent years, the fight is far from over. Too many children remain at risk of irreversible harm from puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical procedures pushed on them before they can fully understand the consequences. Reintroducing this bill is a vital step in our mission to ensure that no minor in America ever endures the kind of lasting, irreparable damage I experienced. We must finish what we’ve started and safeguard the next generation from these experimental and barbaric treatments.

Chloe lives as the woman God created her to be, who now fights for other women to live happily with the biological reality of their sex. She was exposed to the sad, angry life of trans-promoting feminists and will live with the consequences for her entire life. Many of those who are told the lie that it is possible to ‘transition’ to the opposite sex are finding themselves in the same position. Groups such as Beyond Trans and Genspect offer resources to detransitioners. Eagle Forum will continue to platform detransitioners at our events and push for legislation to protect children and taxpayers from these egregious procedures.