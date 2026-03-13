Political

Eagle Forum Supports ‘Detransitioners’ On Detrans Awareness Day

Today, we acknowledge and support those victims of the radical gender ideologues who have survived the horrific procedures of so-called “gender affirming care” and have instead chosen to align with their biological sex, or ‘detransition.’

The sad truth is that vulnerable children and their parents are being deceived by doctors and transgender activists who tell them that the treatment for their mental issues is to mutilate their bodies. Many have been told that stopping puberty, injecting dangerous, cross-sex hormones, and cutting off their genitals will cure their depression and body dysmorphia and also prevent suicide. Studies have shown that this is not the case. A nine-year study in Germany showed that two out of three children who struggle with gender dysphoria will outgrow those feelings within five years. Another study performed by the National Institutes of Health showed that those who undergo transgender procedures have a higher risk of suicide.

“Transgender ideology has done irrevocable damage to children and adults alike,” said Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman. “As more individuals detransition and speak out, the entire deceitful house of cards is collapsing. These brave detransitioners are saving the futures — and in some cases the very lives — of kids who are currently suffering from body dysmorphia and other conditions. Our goal has always been to get children the help they need rather than allowing them to be turned into lab rats to be experimented upon.”

Eagle Forum applauds the steps taken by state and federal governments to prohibit transgender procedures on minors. We are pleased that the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s authority to prohibit the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors to treat gender dysphoria in US v. Skrmetti. Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, supported by Eagle Forum of Alabama, finally went into effect after the transgender activists who challenged the law dropped their suit. This followed the reversal of the Biden Department of Justice’s attack on the law by the second Trump Administration.

The Trump administration has also affirmed that there are only two biological sexes — male and female — and defunded any institution that performs these procedures. The One Big, Beautiful Bill prohibits gender affirming care from being funded via Medicaid and the CHIP program. We encourage members of Congress to pass the Chloe Cole Act to give those seeking to detransition a private right of action against the hospitals and medical professionals who performed the mutilation procedures on them.