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The True Story No One Would Believe — And One Woman Lived It All

Documentary Film ‘Unmistaken’ Premiered Worldwide on March 27, 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How does a state champion gymnast survive parental neglect, eating disorders, trauma from a sex offender, chronic illness, brain surgeries, and devastating family deaths — and still believe God is good? That is the heart of the film Unmistaken produced by the award-winning nonprofit Lifestreams Media, and premiered worldwide free on YouTube, March 27 at 10:00 AM ET.

Directed and produced by Chris Lang and distributed by Vision Video, Unmistaken follows Michelle Schaefer through trials that echo a modern-day Job — from the heights of athletic achievement to seasons of profound suffering. She is a portrait of a woman who clung to her faith when everything around her crumbled — and found a God who meets us right where we are, even on the bathroom floor.

“When I first asked Michelle if we could produce her life story, she replied: ‘No one would believe me if I told them!'” said Chris Lang, founder of Lifestreams Media. “But then I saw the evidence, interviewed her family and friends, and I knew that it would speak to the age-old problem of pain and suffering. We hope that Unmistaken will encourage viewers to consider God’s promise that He will work all things for their good.”

Danielle Tumminelli, Distribution Manager at Vision Video, added: “We are thrilled to bring Unmistaken to audiences around the world. Michelle’s story stands as a reminder that perseverance and faith can carry a person through life’s greatest challenges and inspire others to never give up.”

Unmistaken makes its worldwide debut on Friday, March 27 at 10:00 AM ET, available free on YouTube, RedeemTV and soon on other streaming platforms and TV networks.

Watch the premiere including live chat with the producer, here.

For more information, visit unmistakenfilm.com

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About Lifestreams Media

Lifestreams Media is an award-winning nonprofit film production company dedicated to telling true stories that inspire hope such as About Miracles and Charmed By Darkness.