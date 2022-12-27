Political

As we watch people around the world demanding freedom, What Is happening to America?

Where are the American freedom fighters?

We are watching people around the world erupt. They see the writing on the wall and have decided that they aren’t going to take it anymore. In China, from The Economist:

“Under a road bridge in central Beijing, just before two o’clock in the morning on November 28th, one of that city’s most powerful men came face to face with youngsters driven to despair by China’s harsh “zero-covid” controls. The brief meeting was revealing in several ways. It offered a glimpse of the security machine built by China’s supreme leader, President Xi Jinping, and the Communist Party’s confidence in it. On the protesters’ side, it showed how, in today’s China, youthful idealism is tempered by a sober understanding of the party’s might.

“Overall, this is an alarming moment for Mr Xi and his regime. China’s covid-19 epidemic is raging and public frustration over the government’s virus controls is deep and broad. In recent days that has sparked protests in every corner of the country, binding angry workers, locked-down city residents and students. In the icy depths of that Beijing night, hundreds of young Chinese staged a rare demonstration in the capital. They lit candles for victims of lockdowns and called for an end to endless covid testing and the quarantining of every positive case. They sang the “Internationale” and a song of farewell for the dead, notably for families who died in an apartment-building blaze in the western region of Xinjiang, reportedly after fire exits were sealed. As social media spread word of this protest on the banks of the Liangma river, scores of cars drove past to sound horns in support. For five hours police in uniform and plain clothes had mingled with the crowd, filming every moment, without intervening” .[1]

Even the workers who are paid to keep the Chinese people locked in their building are protesting – because they aren’t being paid. Nevertheless, the feel comfortable? strong? Enough to stand up to the powers that be in China.

Farmers in Belgium and the Netherlands have been protesting for a year. They are told they can’t use fertilizers on their farms. Now the Dutch are told:

“The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.

“Leaders said last week they plan to allocate some $25 billion to the buyout plan, which they will use to purchase between 2,000 and 3,000 Dutch farms and other large nitrogen emitters “well over” their property values.[2]

The Left-wing President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, who was elected in June 2021, has been arrested on the same day that he attempted to dissolve Congress, declare a state of emergency and re-write the constitution.

“An Argentine court sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in jail and disqualified her from holding public office in a high-profile corruption case on Tuesday.

“The powerful vice president, who has temporary immunity due to her current role, will not face immediate prison time and is expected to appeal the sentence, with the case likely to spend years winding through higher courts.” [3]

And Iran has erupted. “Iran has seen large-scale protests in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old woman who died in the custody of the Iranian morality police on September 16. Her death sparked widespread protests in more than 80 cities within Iran as well as many more across the globe.“ [4]

And we should not overlook the protests in France and around the EU a few years ago. The only protests I see here are the “peaceful” protests by BLM, ANTIFA and other odious groups who burn down as much of the city as they can, attack people who try to save their businesses, and in general, cause as much human and property damage as they can.

Where are the voices? Ah, the silent majority. Got it. Right now, we are on the tipping point. We either stand up and be counted or “we will all hang separately”. You want to keep your job, so you shut up? Hmmm. That job won’t be there very long – everything we do “causes climate change” according to those who made up the lie of a heating earth. Because it is a false narrative (i.e. fiction), it can be whatever the Deep State/globalists say it is.

Think about this, in 1970, when the First Earth Day was celebrated, those (or their predecessors) greenies were out to save Mother Earth and her non-human inhabitants. They spiked trees, put sugar in the gas tanks of large equipment to destroy them, they threatened fur wears – threw red paint on their coats and put razors in the pockets of the coats in the stores. They set loose minks from farms to become food for the animals that knew how to live in the wild. and… and… and….

They got paper bags banned in grocery stores. What happened? The stores went to plastic and the greenies said not a word – in spite of the fact that those bags are “carbon” products. Oh, oh, oh. But then paper bags were targeted – gotta save the trees; they’d go after the plastic bags eventually – or, no, by the time they get around to that there will be no food in the grocery stores in need of bagging.

Our government is now destroying Mother Earth with wind and solar farms. Yes, our government mandated these destructive activities. And remember the “urban forests” that we were encouraged to build – to plant trees all over the city? Sure don’t see the Left/enviros urging us to do that today. And they certainly ar4e not protesting the loss of trees or eagles and other birds. The wind and solar farms destroy those.

But our federal government also wrote the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 as amended (NEPA) at the behest of the Greens. It states:

“(b) In order to carry out the policy set forth in this Act, it is the continuing responsibility of the Federal Government to use all practicable means, consist with other essential considerations of national policy, to improve and coordinate Federal plans, functions, programs, and resources to the end that the Nation may –

fulfill the responsibilities of each generation as trustee of the environment for succeeding generations. assure for all Americans safe, healthful, productive, and aesthetically and culturally pleasing surroundings. attain the widest range of beneficial uses of the environment without degradation, risk to health or safety, or other undesirable and unintended consequences. preserve important historic, cultural, and natural aspects of our national heritage, and maintain, wherever possible, an environment which supports diversity, and variety of individual choice; achieve a balance between population and resource use which will permit high standards of living and a wide sharing of life’s amenities; and enhance the quality of renewable resources and approach the maximum attainable recycling of depletable resources.” [5]

Those highlighted parts – I don’t see them even contemplated today. Now, here is a key part of that document:

Sec. 102 [42 USC § 4332]. The Congress authorizes and directs that, to the fullest extent possible: (1) the policies, regulations, and public laws of the United States shall be interpreted and administered in accordance with the policies set forth in this Act, and (2) all agencies of the Federal Government shall –

(v) any irreversible and irretrievable commitments of resources which would be involved in the proposed action should it be implemented. [6]

How is NEPA protecting Mother Earth vis a vis farmland, the soil, trees, birds, and all the creatures inhabiting the land despoiled by those wind and solar farms – and more egregious, the destruction of millions and millions of acres of farmland to build “cities” that will produce EV products – and even more egregious, the destructions of thousands of acres of land that can never be recovered for the so-call sequestration of CO2 pipeline being built in the mid-west? And where are all those earth-loving, green, environmentalists now? Obviously, they have either been:

Bought out

Never believed in their rantings, but wanted to have the “fun” of monkeywrenching, and anarchy or

Were simply tools of asymmetrical warfare from the start.

I believe it was all of the above with the third point being the major one. The few real environmental organizations were sucked in by grant money.

Back in 1999, Ron Arnold said it best in his book UNDUE INFLUENCE: WEALTH FOUNDATIONS, GRANT-DRIVEN ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS, AND ZEALOUS BUREAUCRATS THAT CONTROL YOUR FUTURE:

“Environmentalism is not what you think it is. It is not about the environment. It is about power.

“It is well known that numerous former executives from environmental organizations occupy positions within the federal bureaucracy. It is less well known that thousands of activist members of advocacy groups are employed by federal agencies – in positions that give them opportunity to exercise agenda-driven influence over goods-production decisions. It is even less well known that agency personnel provide inside information to environmental leaders inviting pressure to force federal actions that the agency would not itself initiate.

“It is understood that private foundations provide substantial support to environmental organizations. It is less understood that a number of private foundations have become prescriptive father than responsive. They design the programs, select the funding recipients and direct grant-driven projects for a substantial number of environmental organizations. It is even less well known that foundation board members occupy seats on the board of directors of a large number of environmental organizations.

This interlocking triangle of

grant-driven environmental groups,

prescriptive private foundations, and

zealous bureaucrats

Constitutes the real environmental movement.

They act in concert to exert undue influence over public policy that affects the future of every American.

They were not elected.

They are totally unaccountable.

They are engaged upon the largest unacknowledged program of social and economic displacement in American history.[7]

That was over two decades ago. People are starting to see it now.

What do you do about it? Work to stop the projects in your local area that are advancing the Great Rest/Agenda 21. In Tennessee alone there are quite a few, for instance, the Blue Oval plans to put two cities (raze the land first) and put up so-called green industry. The secret to green industry is that it is NOT green and it is programmed-to-fail industry, so we first lose the land then the people employed there lose their jobs, and the economy crashes.

In the mid-west it is the CO2 sucking pipeline. In Montana it is American Prairie, the Water Compact, and others. There isn’t a place in America that isn’t being affected – unless maybe the sinkholes and swamps.

It requires that you stand up and do something other than saying, “well, it is a global plan, we can’t beat them.” We can and we will. We don’t have to stop every project (every tool in the arsenal of asymmetrical warfare), just enough to show that that we are still the progeny of those who said, “Live free or Die”, “In the name of the great Jehova and the Continental Congress!”, and “I have not yet begun to fight.”.

Let the lion roar.

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.