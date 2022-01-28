New Commercial Takes Aim at Dr. Fauci’s Many COVID-19 Fauci Flip-Flops

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ad says, "Fauci Can Pound Sand." It appears that DeSantis is taking ques from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci's extreme flip-flops when it comes to COVID-19.

The commercial repeats many flip flops by Fauci from telling people not to wear masks, then ramping his opinion to double masking. From telling people they are protected from COVID-19 transmission if vaccinated to a warning that even vaccinated people need to wear masks and social distance.

Now the Florida Governor is selling “Fauci Flip Flops”. These flip flops can be purchased from the DeSantis’ official campaign website, RonDeSantis.com.