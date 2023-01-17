Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 23-27, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 23rd, 2023: Join Pastor Keith Kelly tonight on Nite Line as he welcomes Jeffrey McCall back to the program to discuss his new memoir, For Such a Time: From Transgender to a Son of God. Jeffrey’s brother, Caleb McCall, joins him to reveal how the Lord delivered him from drug and alcohol addiction and led him to direct Be the Bush Ministries, a Christ-centered drug and rehabilitation program in Manchester, Tennessee. Jeffrey and Caleb’s father, Jeff McCall, joins his sons to share how he gave his life to Christ while he was in prison and discusses how he spreads the Gospel in prisons today. This program features the singing of Leah McCall, Jeffrey and Caleb’s step-mother.

Tuesday, January 24th, 2023: Join Scott and Patti Lusk of CounterFlo Ministries as they welcome Pastor Evan Sustar. Pastor Evan Sustar is the Youth Pastor at High Praises Church of God in Williamston, SC. Tonight's music will be performed by Reverend Josh Phillips, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Honea Path, SC.

Wednesday, January 25th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Annie T. Broughton is joined by Apostle Dr. Cheryl Miller, Founder and Senior Pastor of Anointed Word Life Center in Fayetteville, Georgia. Darrell Duggins and Joel Roberts from Molded Clay Ministries in Rock Hill, SC will also be a guest on tonight's program. Molded Clay will be sharing music on tonight's program.

Thursday, January 26th, 2023: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka on Nite Line as they welcome Pastor Duaine and Tosha Johnson from Redemption Fellowship East Coast.

Friday, January 27th, 2023: Gwen and Wade Hall will be joined by Jamie Johnson from Crossfire Ministries. Jamie will be ministering to the audience. Gwen Hall will be singing on tonight's program.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

